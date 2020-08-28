(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the 257 lawmakers voting for $25 billion in funding for the US Postal Service.
The House -- which came out of recess last weekend for the vote -- passed the additional funding on a largely party-line vote, with around two dozen Republicans supporting the measure. The funding is an effort to curb operational changes at USPS that have slowed mail service in parts of the country. Axne says for people in rural areas, the Postal Service is a lifeline.
"We're seeing the public outcry in regard to the issues that are facing the Postal Service right now," said Axne. "Certainly in Iowa, it's really important for us. People rely on their prescription drugs to be delivered, paychecks and benefits, utility bills and the list goes on and on. I think a lot folks are realizing that we can't jeopardize access. I certainly don't want to jeopardize Iowans' access to these necessities, so we've got to get something going so that we can support the Postal Service."
The operational changes were brought on by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who appeared before House and Senate committees earlier this week. Axne says the root of the problem at USPS is a law passed in 2006 that requires the Postal Service to pre-fund its pension fund for 75 years into the future.
"The United States Postal Service is the only government entity that has to pre-fund their pensions, which is the reason why they have less funding available to them than other entities," said Axne. "The way that they are structured is completely different. It's a law that I disagree with. They shouldn't have to pre-fund that. It really straps them from having the funding that they need to support themselves operationally."
As part of cost-cutting measures, Axne says the USPS has taken several steps that have resulted in slower service.
"Right now what's happening is some of the operational changes that have been reported are eliminating overtime, as well as extra and late trips, leaving mail behind if it would delay the letter carriers starting their routes and removing mail sorting machines that help us to process letters, postcards and mail-in ballots," said Axne. "I want to see the money get used towards those types of operational expenses, making sure that we do have good mail sorting machines to ensure that we can get information into people's hands as quickly as possible -- their prescriptions, their letters, etc."
The President has indicated that he would veto the funding if it reaches his desk, however, it's unlikely to be brought up for a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate -- which remains in recess. The funding was originally included in a proposed COVID-19 relief package, which is also stalled. Axne says lawmakers are ready to return to Washington, D.C. at the drop of a hat to vote a new package.
"I certainly know that on both sides -- the Senate and the House -- that people want to make sure that we support another round of the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, especially those who are suffering the most," said Axne. "We need another stimulus check to support families. We have to continue to support unemployment. Of course, I want to get state and local funding in there and that's a deal that we urgently need."
Axne made her comments KMA's Morning Line program Friday. You can hear her full interview below.