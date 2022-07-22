(Washington) -- Major corporations would not receive tax breaks for activities deemed as union busting under a bill proposed in Congress.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among those sponsoring the so-called No Tax Breaks For Union Busting Act, which is aimed at ending what supporters claim is taxpayer-funded anti-union behavior. Those alleged activities include hosting "captive audience meetings," hiring "union avoidance" firms, threatening to withhold benefits and firing pro-union employees. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Axne says expenses related to theses activities are currently tax deductible.
"Right now, they don't have to count that as ordinary business expenses," said Axne. "So, they don't pay taxes on the money that costs them to literally try and break apart unions. But if they use it to break apart a union, and have worse working conditions for workers, they don't have to pay taxes on it."
Axne says statistics from the Economic Policy Institute indicate corporations spend an estimated $340 million a year on union-busting activities. The congresswoman cited one example.
"We've got Amazon now in our backyard in Iowa," she said. "Amazon spent $4.3 million on that last year. So, they're using your money that you've used to buy products, and they're using it to gut wages and cut benefits for workers without paying a dime in taxes on it."
In addition to being unfair to workers, Axne says the tax breaks are an affront to local businesses who never receive such benefits.
"Sometimes, I can't even believe I see these things," said Axne, "when I know our hard working main street business owners in every town across Iowa never gets tax breaks like this. So, this has got to stop, because it's a wrong thing, and it's a bad use of our tax system."
Organizations supporting the measure include the AFL-CIO, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the United Auto Workers and the Communication Workers of America.