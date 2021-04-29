(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the Democrats throwing their support behind President Biden's so-called American Families Act.
Unveiled during his first speech before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, the president's $1.8 trillion plan includes funding for child care providers, two years of free community college, paid family and medical leave and universal prekindergarten. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says prekindergarten is need for all children so that they can begin with equal opportunities.
"When our children start off on unequal footing because of the zip code that they live in," said Axne, "which usually indicates the money that family makes, than what we do is create a structure of those who have less money, those who in many cases are in rural communities as well, where they don't have as much opportunity."
Axne says prekindergarten coverage allows families to look for employment opportunities.
"Twenty-five percent of families here have child care deserts," she said. "Imagine if we can put 25% more people into the workforce that want to be there, and they're bringing in an income, they're spending that in their community, all of this benefits everybody and, by the way, a better return on our investment than down the road, when children might now have a job that enables them to take care of themselves or families, and unfortunately need some support. Let's up front change things, and this will help us make that happen."
Critics deride the president's plan as too expensive, and are critical of his proposal to pay for his initiatives through tax hikes for the wealthy. Axne, however, thinks the proposal is fair.
"The richest people in this country are going to pay their fair share," said Axne. "You all pay more in taxes that the wealthiest people in this country. I mean, why are paying 25-30% of your income, when we've got wealthy folks paying 20% and actually even less because of all the write-offs they can find, or corporations that are shoring their money in offshore accounts right now like the Caymen Islands that I'm trying to work on."
Biden's education plan follows is $1.9 trillion proposal to shore up the nation's infrastructure. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: