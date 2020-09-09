(Washington) -- Some patients with terminal kidney disease face issues with insurance coverage.
That's why Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is sponsoring a bill assisting those facing a lack of access to Medicare or private insurance. Earlier this week, Axne introduced the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the bills pays tribute to John "Jack" Reynolds, who died in May of kidney failure at age 64.
"He was from a farm family in Carlisle," said Axne. "He was a farmer, himself, that since he was four years old, had been on dialysis because of a farm accident that he endured and crushed him, and left his kidneys without the ability to work for him."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill is designed to assist individuals suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in receiving Medigap supplemental coverage for treatment and medications if they fall within a gap between private insurance plans and Medicare.
"Unfortunately, Medicare, employer-provided and private health insurance all cover dialysis," she said. "But, there's still insurance coverage gaps for those who are too young to qualify for Medicare, for example, like Jack was. Those folks that are under age 65, and those folks that don't have private insurance plans that would cover dialysis, they're left to pay for the costs, themselves. One estimate says that dialysis requirement was $72,000 a year."
Axne says the bipartisan measure makes sense for those facing health care issues.
"This is about talking about people's lives and livelihood," said Axne. "We have a health care system in place that protects a lot of folks. This is one of those small gaps honoring Jack Reynolds with this expansion act. It could save thousands of people's lives, and certainly families thousands of dollars of year that could put back in their pockets."
Both the Dialysis Patient Citizens Board and the American Kidney Fund support the measure.