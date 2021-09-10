(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is proclaiming a major victory in the effort to support the biofuels industry.
The West Des Moines Democrat says she's secured $1 billion in biofuels infrastructure investments in the U.S. House's initial draft of the Build Back Better Act. Supported by the Biden Administration, the package is designed to tackle a wide range of issues from infrastructure, health care, education and climate. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Axne says the investments are important to biofuels production in the country.
"You know, we know how important this is for Iowa," said Axne. "We lead the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production, as well, of course, as being the top corn producing state, and a close second in soybeans. So, every dollar in this program--when you break it down--benefits Iowa farmers and producers."
At the same time, Axne says decarbonization of gasoline is necessary to protect the environment.
"So, if we transition from E-10 to E-15 nationwide, for instance," she said. "we'd reduce emissions by nearly 18 million metric tons a year. So, what that equates to, folks, is like taking four million cars off the road."
Funding for biofuels investments would provide grants over the next eight years to expand biofuels pump infrastructure, upgrade existing tanks and pumps and increase usage of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel. However, the congresswoman says supporters face an uphill battle to ensure the funding is included in the bill's final version. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: