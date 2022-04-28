(Washington) -- Efforts are underway in Congress to ensure telehealth services beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson cosponsor the Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act, which grants to a two-year extension for waivers allowing Medicare beneficiaries to access necessary services through telehealth, and making more providers eligible to offer telehealth. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the waivers were originally issued at the start of COVID two years ago.
"That included things like making sure people--Medicare beneficiaries--were eligible, regardless of where they lived," said Axne. "It also included allowing at-home telehealth visits, something that previously you couldn't do. You had to have telehealth visits in an office somewhere."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill ensures that rural health clinics and community health centers can continue to provide telehealth services. Axne says officials with the Iowa Hospital Association are among those supporting the waiver's continuation.
"Expanded access to telehealth services on their side was mentioned as one of the key things that needs to be done," she said. "So, I know we need this. We've got to make sure Iowans get the care that they need. And, this is one way we can absolutely get to folks that are older and can't get in, and lack the necessary transportation, etc."
Axne believes there's bipartisan support for the bill in the U.S. House, and with a similar version in the Senate. The bill is similar to the Emergency COVID Telehealth Response Act backed by Axne that extended telehealth services during the pandemic. The congresswoman says those services were a lifesaver during COVID.
"There were a lot of folks who were not going to the doctor, if we remember way back to the pandemic beginning," said Axne. "And, the hospitals started getting full. But, even before that, people were told unless you need to come in, don't, because it's not safe, right? So, a lot of folks were foregoing appointments that they needed. There were certainly folks foregoing some types of surgeries. There were folks that desperately needed mental health support, and couldn't get it. So, the bill that I put forth allowed folks to have that during COVID."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: