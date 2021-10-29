(Washington) -- Members of Iowa's congressional delegation support another honor for an area shoulder killed in the waning days of the Afghan war.
Earlier this week, the U.S. House unanimously passed a legislation awarding the congressional gold medal to Marine Corporal Daegan Page. A Red Oak native, Page was among 13 servicemen and women killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in August. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the bill's co-sponsors. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Axne says the award is a fitting tribute to Page.
"Frankly, that war began when he was a child," said Axne. "So, I really wanted to make sure we honored this great young man. Quite honestly, not a day's gone by since I haven't thought of that day in Afghanistan, and the service and sacrifice he made, of course with 12 others, as well."
The West Des Moines Democrat says only 173 Americans have ever received the congressional gold medal.
"I sure wish I could bring Corporal Daegan home to his mom," she said. "And as a mom, I sure wish this honor can return him to his parents. But, we can't do that. Hopefully, this is something that will help heal their hearts to some degree, because no parent should have to lose a child."
With the House's bipartisan vote, the bill awarding the gold medal to all 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in the attack to the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.