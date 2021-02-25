(Washington) -- U.S. House members are expected to consider the latest COVID-19 relief package this weekend.
The vote on the Biden Administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is expected to fall along party lines. Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill addresses some major priorities in terms of relief.
"Preventing the lapse in the benefits we approved last year," said Axne, " because those will expire next year if we don't. Those are the things like the unemployment insurance that are keeping people going. We're investing fully with $400 billion to dramatically ramp up vaccine production and distribution. That will be a national strategy that gets everyone a vaccine as quickly as possible, which we all know we need in Iowa, and is the best way to end this crisis."
The West Des Moines Democrat claims the bill also helps people and small businesses still struggling with the impact of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"That's through continued support for small businesses," she said, "that's through those stimulus checks, that's through support through our state and local government to keep people employed, and to keep people up and running."
Included in the bill is the extension of stimulus checks totaling $1,400 per person for people earning up to $75,000 and couples earning $150,000. Other components include $35 billion in rental and homeowner assistance, and $2.5 billion in support to local government services specifically in Iowa. Axne says a recent roundtable with southwest Iowa mayors demonstrated the need for helping local communities.
"I can tell you across the board, from Council Bluffs to Des Moines, from Creston to Corning, we've got to shore up our finances in our local communities, so that they can accomplish the services that they need to provide for their citizens," said Axne.
Also in the measure: more than $3.5 billion for the USDA to purchase and distribute food and agriculture commodities--something Axne says will boost Iowa farmers. If approved in the House, the package faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate. Republicans object to the bill's cost--including a proposal for a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour. Axne, however, says now is not the time to oppose assistance to the country.
"I think we might struggle to find the support in the Senate," she said. "There's some who would like to see this lower, but I honest believe we will have enough people who have heard from their constituents, saying 'please do this.'"
