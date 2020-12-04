(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne says a bill recently passed in the House would create 1 million new apprenticeship opportunities across the country in the next five years.
The House approved the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 late last month on a largely party-line vote. The bill passed 246-140 with 20 Republicans joining 226 Democrats to move the legislation. The bill invests just over $3.5 billion to expand access to apprenticeships and creates a $400 billion grant program to support further expansion.
"What we've set up is apprenticeship programs because they are important tools to provide that economic opportunity and hands-on training for workers to make sure that they can go into a job that allows them to compete in the 21st Century," said Axne. "This would give us 1 million new apprenticeship opportunities over the next five years, allow us to train people in areas where we don't have enough workers right now -- many in the construction industry that's going really well -- and certainly with infrastructure that we hope to get passed, we're going to have a lot of need for that."
Registered Apprenticeships provide workers with paid, on-the-job training. The Department of Labor says 94% of people who complete a registered apprenticeship are employed and earn an average starting wage of more than $70,000. Axne says apprenticeships are a great avenue for people looking for a fresh start in their career or for young people looking to avoid the cost of a traditional college education.
"For people who are looking to retrain, this is a great opportunity," said Axne. "Too many people have lost work and don't know if they'll be getting it back. In many cases, they see their jobs go away. This is also for young people. Right now, one of our biggest issues with young people is student loan debt. That was a big issue even before COVID. Now, it's strapping young people from actually making a move forward. Apprenticeship programs allow us to move people into a field without strapping them with debt."
In addition to helping the workforce, Axne says apprenticeships assist businesses, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"By having trained workers ready to go when the economy is up and running the way that it should be again, to fulfill those needed positions that we've had all along and we haven't enough people to move into those spots," said Axne. "This is a win across the board for individuals, for businesses and for communities."
Bill sponsors estimate the legislation would result in $10.6 billion in net benefits to taxpayers due to increased revenue and decreased spending on public assistance programs and unemployment insurance. Axne made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's Morning Line Program.