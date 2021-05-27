(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the supporters of a bill expanding full-day kindergarten nationwide.
Anxe was among lawmakers in the U.S. House last week introducing legislation ensuring every child in the country has access to all-day kindergarten. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne says she saw first hand the need for an expansion when attempting to enroll her oldest son in West Des Moines.
"My oldest son was getting ready to start kindergarten here," said Axne. "I moved to Iowa because I wanted my kids to grow up here, and I wanted them to attend our good public school system. When we were getting ready for kindergarten, that's when I found out that access to full-day kindergarten in West Des Moines was literally determined by a lottery. A kid's education. Their opportunity was literally a lottery--a risk, a chance."
As a result, Axne says only half of the students in the district had access to all-day kindergarten--something she thought was unacceptable. The West Des Moines Democrat cites research showing a full-day program increases academic achievement for elementary students.
"We now know how value added that is," said Axne. "And, we've got 40% of our country that is not delivering on full-day kindergarten. I'm joining my colleagues to change that, because I know it's beneficial to communities across the country. I've seen it in my own back yard, and we need it in all of Iowa, and every place in this country."
Axne adds both full-day kindergarten and universal preschool return greater dividends that what is originally invested in the programs.
"What we've got to remember is when we invest in our children early on," she said, "we invest in opportunities for them. With kids who go to a full-day kindergarten and universal pre-K, it's been seen that they have a higher propensity to graduate from high school. When they graduate from high school, they have a higher propensity to go on to some type of postsecondary education, whether it's trade skills, an apprenticeship program, or a two-year or four-year college."
Under the Universal Full Day Kindergarten Act, states and tribes could apply to a grant program to receive funding for no-cost, high-quality, full-day instruction. The bill would also require the U.S. Department of Education to release an annual report on the availability of full-day kindergarten across the country. Currently, only 17 states and the District of Columbia require districts to offer full-day K. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: