(Washington) -- Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's selection of a running mate is getting high marks from Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Axne applauded Biden for selecting California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick on the Democratic ticket. Axne says Harris is no stranger to her, or Iowa.
"I know Kamala, I've met her here in Iowa," said Axne. "Certainly, Joe Biden's been a champion for American families for his career. I'm glad he chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, because she's fought for working families in her entire career."
The West Des Moines Democrat says Harris' experience as California's attorney general, plus her time in the U.S. Senate., made her a logical pick for Biden. Axne says she and Harris have worked together in the past.
"She and I have partnered before on efforts such as holding FEMA accountable for disaster response during COVID-19," she said. "We just wrote a letter on that--that was in April. So, she's very dedicated to helping people with disasters. I think the Biden-Harris ticket would be really strong case for November, given the type of leadership, and things that our country needs right now."
Harris, Biden and other Democratic candidates campaigned extensively in Iowa prior to the state's first-in-the-nation's presidential caucuses back in February. Harris was among those speaking one year ago this month at the Des Moines Register's candidates' soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.