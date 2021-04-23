(Washington, D.C.) — Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she backs legislation that would ensure farmers and ranchers receive the maximum amount possible from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Axne announced her support this week for the Paycheck Protection Program Equity Act of 2021. The bill was introduced by Iowa Republican Representative Ashley Hinson and Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Axne says the bill would allow farmers and ranchers to retroactively recalculate the amount they received from PPP after Congress modified the requirements in December.
"In December, we allowed farmers and ranchers to use their gross income, rather than their net profits, so that's a big difference in the revenues, to determine how big of a PPP loan they could get," said Axne. "This also allowed those who had taken a loan before, but hadn't had it forgiven, to be able to increase the size of their PPP loan. This means that those farmers can come back, get an increase in their loan because we were using a different formula previously that was only on net profit, as opposed to gross income."
Axne says the difference in the two numbers for calculating loan amount could mean a lot of extra money for farmers and small businesses.
"There's a huge opportunity there for that difference between net profit and gross income for those farmers to take a loan out on that and increase the size of that to give them more opportunity," said Axne. "It's going to provide that calculation change to those businesses who took those loans last year to make sure they can get additional funds. This really is going to help our farmers and sole proprietors who operate on a really small profit margin to get that extra support."
The support is the latest move from Axne to back a number of reforms and improvements to the PPP. Since being created last year in the CARES Act, the program has matched small businesses with local lenders to provide operating capital during the pandemic.
"I've had roundtables with the SBA and people are so incredibly grateful that they got this," said Axne. "The Iowa Bankers Association is saying how helpful it was for us to be able to maintain our economy during this time. Our whole goal was to keep those Main Street businesses. Even though we had to work our way down a little bit more to make sure that it really went to those what I call the heart of our district, our town square businesses, we got there and it really kept the doors open."
Axne also backed legislation last year that prioritized businesses with less than 100 employees for a second PPP loan and authored a letter to the Department of the Treasury and SBA that led to a simplified application process for the program. Axne says PPP has not only helped small businesses and farmers stay afloat, but it has funneled more money into local economies.
"When those employees get a paycheck, they went and spent it at the grocery store, at the hardware store, had money to buy a present for somebody at the boutique, it went to the community," said Axne. "That's why these PPP loans were so important and they did their job."
Axne has also joined a number of her colleagues in urging the SBA to re-launch a grant program aimed at helping live venues and other large event operators in the wake of the pandemic. The application deadline for the latest round of PPP is May 31st. Axne was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Line Program. You can hear the full interview below.