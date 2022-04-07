(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is applauding action by the Biden Administration addressing an issue in the Affordable Care Act.
The West Des Moines Democrat was on hand at the White House earlier this week, as the president signed an executive order targeting the so-called "family glitch" preventing some families from enrolling in the ACA. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the order expands eligibility for insurance premium tax credits to include employees' family members if the employee's personal insurance coverage meets the affordability standard, but coverage for a family as a whole doesn't.
"If you're an employee," said Axne, "and your employer offers coverage for you, and your coverage is individually less than what you would get from the ACA, you aren't eligible to go get the ACA subsidies to get the lower cost insurance."
Axne says the problem is that it's not tied to the costs of family insurance.
"A person can be working somewhere," she said, "and they base the cost of insurance just on that individual, not on five people--the spouse, the kids and the family. So, what this does is literally give families an opportunity to have coverage that's affordable through those subsidies on the ACA. It fixes what's called 'the family glitch,' that has created affordability based on just one employee, not on the cost for a whole family."
Axne says the glitch impacts an estimated 5.1 million Americans.
"We've got folks who are not getting their families covered because they can't afford it," said Axne. "That gets more people on the health care insurance plan, which lowers costs for everybody in the country. And so, this is the piece of legislation that will help that employee--maybe it's that mom--get her two kids on that health insurance. It's the family that has been waiting to get their whole family on there, because they just can't afford it."
Former President Barack Obama--who spearheaded the ACA's passage in Congress--also attended the ceremony. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: