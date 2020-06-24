(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is pushing legislation aimed at closing the "digital divide" on high-speed internet services in rural areas.
A member of the House Rural Broadband Task Force, Axne cosponsors a measure designed to expand rural broadband internet access. Ahead of the bill's introduction, the West Des Moines Democrat hosted a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in Adel Tuesday afternoon. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says Adel is an example of a community sitting outside the zone of affordable, high-speed internet services desperately needed in smaller areas.
"Certainly, Adel is a really good example of the digital divide," said Axne, "where we've got some folks with great connectivity, and others who don't, limiting their opportunity for economic growth, education for their kids, and for the town to do what it would like to do."
Axne says COVID-19, which forced people to work at home, and students to receive instruction over the internet, demonstrated the need to close the digital gap between rural and urban areas.
"Now, we're certainly seeing during COVID families who are all working at home, and educating their students at home," she said, "and they're literally buffering, because they don't have the ability to connect that many computers at the same time, running things like ZOOM, classroom experiences, etc."
Among other things, the proposed bill designates $80 billion over a five-year period to develop broadband infrastructure in underserved areas. It also establishes low interest financing to help companies construct broadband projects. States can also apply for grant funding through the Digital Equity Capacity Program to develop digital equity plans. Axne says states like Iowa are well-positioned for broadband expansion.
"Truly, I think about counties like Montgomery County," said Axne. "They're about $14 million away--that's it--from having the whole county coordinated, and laid with fiber. States like ours are our best bet to put money into, because we're so piecemealed together at this point, that we just have little bits and pieces together to figure out. We're going to have that opportunity, and we're going to be at the forefront of it here in Iowa."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.