(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says it's time for action on improving rural broadband services.
The West Des Moines Democrat is a member of the U.S. House's Rural Broadband Task Force, which proposes the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act. Included in the package is $80 billion over five years to deploy high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved areas. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill includes funding to shore up internet services in a number of categories.
"In that $80 billion, we've got $2 billion for schools and libraries," said Axne, "$6 billion for the Emergency Broadband Benefit. That helps our low income households for broadband services. There's more than a billion to encourage adoption, and ensure that people have the tools to benefit from broadband. So, we're going to get this done."
Axne says issues connected to COVID-19 demonstrated the need for shoring up broadband capabilities in rural areas.
"I think seeing all the issues with remote learning, telehealth appointments, keeping businesses going with on-line orders, or literally just getting to those government services people have needed during this time has shown how critical the internet's been." she said.
The congresswoman hopes for cooperation on the Senate side to get the bill through.
"This is just like electricity back in the day," said Axne. "To continue to have to keep talking about this seems like it should have been done ages ago. This is something we're going to push out of the House, and we need to, hopefully, have the Senate move this agenda forward."
Also included in the legislation is Axne's Broadband Infrastructure Finance Innovation Act, which makes low-interest financing available to community ventures and public-private partnerships to help deploy broadband connectivity and high-speed internet access. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.