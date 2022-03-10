(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling on oil companies to increase production in the absence of foreign oil imports.
By a 414-to-17 vote Wednesday, the U.S. House approved a resolution banning Russian oil imports into the United States, and provide more than $13 billion of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The vote follows President Biden's executive order issued Tuesday prohibiting the import of Russian oil, gas and coal to the U.S. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says Russia needs to be held accountable for its continuing war against Ukraine.
"We've got to make sure we're doing everything we can to stand up to them for the folks in Ukraine," said Axne, "and continue to put pressure on them to end this war. So, that's one of the ways we can go about doing this. We've got to what we've got to do, and I'm glad to see the president step up."
At the same time, the West Des Moines Democrat chastises oil companies for not stepping up production of domestic crude in light of recent gas price increases. Axne says the production is still less than that before COVID-19 hit. She attributes the cutbacks to what she calls "corporate greed."
"We aren't even producing the barrels per day we were producing prior to COVID," said Axne. "Before COVID, oil was around $60 a barrel, and the U.S. produced 13 million barrels per day. Now, we're down about 10%, down about 1.3 million barrels a day that they could be producing, that they were producing before COVID, and refused to produce now."
Both of Iowa's U.S. senators blasted the Biden Administration this week for its energy policies following the president's announced ban on Russian oil. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley say Biden is putting too much emphasis on electric vehicle production, and not enough on renewable fuels. Axne, however, credits the president for taking an "across the board" approach to energy sources.
"We've got a lot of opportunity in our own country, and in our own backyard in Iowa--which is always my priority--to be an even bigger player in the energy production in this country," said Axne. "That's what the president is trying to do, to make sure we create a lot of good paying American jobs in places like Iowa."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: