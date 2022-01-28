(Undated) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne believes President Biden is already sending a strong message to Russian regarding the possible invasion of the Ukraine.
Axne addressed the president's handling of the Ukrainian crisis in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. Republicans like Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have both criticized Biden for not imposing sanctions against Russia now, rather than wait until after it enters Ukraine. Axne, however, believes the president is taking the right path through diplomacy, first.
"Even Senator Mitch McConnell has commended the president's resolve in this," said Axne, "and to use diplomatic efforts to make sure we address this issue. I think the president is definitely demonstrating that Putin and Russia will pay dearly if they do invade."
Axne hopes that diplomacy will de-escalate the tensions between the two countries. However, she says the president is ready to impose tough sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin decides to invade.
"The decision to invade will be Putin's to own," she said. "But, I certainly hope that our diplomatic efforts, and of course NATO's efforts, too--let's remember that--can succeed in making Putin understand that he is really going to suffer a high cost, and that his people will face this if he does invade."
The West Des Moines Democrat says she'll support any sanctions levied against Russia, as well as sending additional materials to the Ukraine to help it defend itself. Axne, however, hopes sending U.S. troops into the region won't be necessary.
"The defense secretary (Lloyd Austin) is working with the president to consider what needs to be done, if anything, next," said Axne. "Our military is ready--we have the best military in the world. I hope we don't have to go that route, but if we do need to, I just what our president and our defense secretary are providing in terms of intelligence, and we'll make the decisions at that point."
Earlier this week, the president put 8,500 American troops on a heightened state of alert to be sent to Ukraine if needed. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: