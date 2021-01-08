(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the congressional members calling for another impeachment vote against President Trump.
Late Friday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat issued a statement indicating she supports a new vote on articles of impeachment against Trump in the wake of Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Axne says she will sign on to the resolution drafted by Congressman Dave Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Pro-Trump protesters stormed the capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral vote making Joe Biden the next president of the United States. In an interview with KMA News late Wednesday afternoon, Axne accused Trump of inciting the violence.
"It is not a surprise to me that we've come to here," said Axne. "This president encouraged the Proud Boys in one of his debates with Joe Biden to 'stand back and stand by.' They stood by, and they came out there to do this. And, they were encouraged by him, and all the other colleagues that supported it."
In her statement, Axne indicated she urged the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence to move towards invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The congresswoman indicates she supports impeachment as the only constitutional option left to protect the country, since Pence has, quote "declined to explore the remedy, and cabinet secretaries have resigned." Media reports indicate an impeachment vote is possible in the U.S. House the middle of next week. Even if the House votes to impeach the president, it would take a Senate vote to convict Trump in order to oust him from office before January 20th--when Biden is sworn in as president.