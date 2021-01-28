(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is throwing her support behind a bill addressing a disparity in economic aid to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The West Des Moines Democrat is a cosponsor of the Rural Equal Aid--or REA Act. The bill is designed to expand the same subsidies to USDA Rural Development loans by paying the full principal, interest and associated fees for a six-month period for specific loan programs, along with up to $9,000 per month for an additional three months. Axne discussed the bill's purpose in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"The SBA--the Small Business Administration--has engaged with us on multiple levels to get loans out to small businesses," said Axne, "and those folks who receive those small business assistance loans have been able to get loan relief. However, if you have a loan through the USDA, that loan relief isn't there. So, I want to make sure our rural businesses that have these USDA loans can stay in business, just like those who were offered the SBA loans."
Despite previous assistance made available through the CARES Act, Axne says many small businesses in southwest Iowa are still struggling 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
"We're seeing them at a breaking point, you know, right now," she said, "because it's really difficult for them to stay afloat. So, this is really important not just to our rural communities in Iowa, and the economic viability of those businesses, but the money they put back in those communities by keeping people employed--you know, certainly the opportunity for people to spend cash, and making sure they keep those businesses afloat, as well."
The REA Act would cover subsidies provided in four categories: Community Facilities, Business and Industry, the Intermediary Relending Program (IRP) or the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP). Other cosponsors include Republican Congressman Troy Balderson of Ohio, and Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware. Axne says a number of national and statewide organizations have also backed the bill, including the Center for Rural Affairs, the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers Association, the Iowa Bankers Association, and the National Rural Housing and Health Association.
"Folks who know what's happening from an economic perspective in our rural communities are behind this, and know we've got to make this happen," said Axne, "because, we can't have this oversight of not addressing rural businesses, and just helping rural ones, and we continue to see a rural-urban divide by supporting businesses in urban areas, and not in rural."
Axne planned to introduce the bill on the House floor Thursday. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.