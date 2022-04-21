(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is taking aim at big oil companies for "the pain at the pump."
Axne is among the supporters of a bill creating a one-time windfall tax on excess profits of major integrated oil companies during 2022, and giving that money back to consumers. The West Des Moines Democrat discussed her support for the Stop Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"These are only going to hit those who make over a billion dollars," said Axne. "It's about 10 companies--that's it--it's the wealthiest of all of them. It only would impact them. What happens is that money goes straight into Iowans' pockets. We believe it could be around $200 a year to help our families literally just put gas in the tank, get to work, take their kids to school or activities. That's how our access funding should be shared."
Axne accuses large oil companies of taking advantage of consumers during and after COVID-19, and because of the Russian war in the Ukraine. And, she says Iowans are "paying for the price of their greed."
"I was at a hearing where I brought up comments made by these large fossil fuel companies that said, 'listen, we could go to $150 a barrel, $200 a barrel, and be getting that much money for it. We're not going to lower the price, we're going to turn it back to our shareholders,'" she said. "Profitability starts at about $90 a barrel. So, when they are making money hands over fists, it's about time they turn some of that money back to the customer that's paying at the pump."
While saying high gas prices are straining the nation's economy, Axne adds oil companies refuse to invest in increased supplies.
"We got to a point during COVID, and when we came out of COVID, they were still down about 1.3 billion barrels of day of production here in our country when it comes to gas," said Axne. "We have really said, 'you need to ramp back up.' They've done a better job of that, but they're still restricting supply growth so that they can make their shareholders healthier."
Axne's office states the one-year tax on major oil companies would equal 50% of their excess profits in 2022, and would apply to oil producers with daily production of at least 300,000 barrels per day and annual revenue of more than a billion dollars. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: