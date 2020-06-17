(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she's "disturbed" by new regulations regarding absentee balloting imposed by the Iowa Legislature.
Prior to adjourning the 2020 General Assembly last weekend, state lawmakers voted along party lines to impose new restrictions requiring the Iowa Secretary of State's Office to seek a legislative committee's approval before initiating a mass mailing of absentee ballots to voters--such as what happened prior to this month's primary. Axne questioned the bill on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, saying the move comes after a record voter turnout for the primary, mainly due to a huge response to absentee voting.
"I don't understand why after that resounding success that any lawmaker would want to make changes to prevent some of that proactive outreaching this fall," said Axne. "Throwing up any roadblocks--let's just face it--to make it harder for absentee ballots to go out pure and simple is voter suppression. I do not believe that any elected official should be trying to suppress anybody's vote."
The West Des Moines Democrat complimented Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate for the absentee ballot mailings, saying he was doing what he felt was right to increase voter participation. She also says voting opportunities should not be restricted, since COVID-19 won't be gone by the November elections.
"We should always want to make it easier for people to vote," she said. "You know, we have one of the older populations in the country. They're one of the most vulnerable for COVID. Don't we want everybody to feel comfortable when going out to vote? Absentee ballot voting is one of those ways to make it happen."
Axne also questions other restrictions approved by lawmakers, such as requiring absentee voters to submit their voting PIN number before mailing the ballots.
"It's not a number most people even keep track of," said the congresswoman. "I know when I was looking for it, I could barely find it. And now, if you don't have that right on your request for a ballot, the county has to get in touch with you to verify your request. Even if every single thing was right on your form, every other piece, that part is the one, because that's hard for people to find."
Republicans say the provisions were necessary in order to instill "checks and balances" in the secretary of state's office when it comes to elections. Lawmakers also say questions regarding voter I-D standards with absentee ballots needed to be addressed. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.