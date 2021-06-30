(Washington) -- President Biden has given his support to a bill designed to expand veterans' mental health care.
In the Oval Office Wednesday, the president signed the Sergeant Ketchum Rural Veterans' Mental Health Act. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne spearheaded the measure, which establishes the new Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement--or RANGE--through the Veterans Administration, and supports additional research on rural veteran mental health care needs. In an interview with KMA News as part of Thursday's "Morning Line" program, Axne says the bill is named after Sergeant Brandon Ketchum. A Davenport native, Ketchum served two stints in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He committed suicide in 2016 after he was denied access to mental health services related to his battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder--or PTSD--at a V-A facility in Iowa.
"You know, he received a combat action ribbon," said Axne. "When he came home, he couldn't get the services he needed. Unfortunately, he took his own life because he felt he had no other option."
With the blessing of Ketchum's family, Axne introduced the bill passed by Congress that would provide new, intensive community treatment programs for veterans dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues, and study the gaps in veterans' mental health coverage at the V-A.
"We have lacked the opportunity to care for our veterans in rural parts of this country," she said. "This needs to be fixed. The truth is that--we failed our veterans. Brandon asked for help, and he was turned away. And, the president knows we've got to fix this."
Axne cites a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services study indicating only 50% of returning veterans who need mental health treatment will receive it. She adds that study was done before COVID-19.
"We've seen mental health issues just grow dramatically in our district, the state and the country over years," said the congresswoman. "And then, putting us all through a pandemic, and everybody dealing with the issues that they faced. mental health is one of the biggest issues that we face--for our children, for older Iowans, everybody in between, and of course, our veterans."
