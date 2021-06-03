(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne proposes legislation seeking to solve problems with hunger and food waste in the country.
Earlier this week, the West Des Moines Democrat introduced the National Wood Waste Reduction Act, which would create a Food Waste Research Program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Under the proposal, the program would partner with five regional institutions in an effort to reduce the amount of food thrown away, and battle continuing hunger issues at the same time. Axne outlined the institutions' objectives as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"What they can do, and what institutions would be charged to do as far as their duties, would be to plan, conduct and arrange research for food waste reduction," said Axne, "carry out activities identified for the food waste recovery, get information out to the public, find areas to increase efficiency and the allocation of resources, etcetera."
Axne's proposal would also provide grants to research partners and nonprofits working to improve food waste reduction in their communities, and increase food recovery. Axne says the University of Northern Iowa is among the regional entities that would be involved in the program.
"Just last year, the University of Northern Iowa's Waste Reduction Center received a USDA Solid Waste Management Grant," she said. "That allows them to decrease food waste discarded in landfills, and they can do that by providing direct on-site assistance, and then training for key food waste, as well, with other business stakeholders, etcetera."
Axne says too much food is being thrown away. She cites statistics from the Food and Drug Administration estimating that up to 40% of the U.S. food supply is wasted on an annual basis.
"Our grocery stores throw out food on a regular basis after it hits a certain date," said Axne. "Some of it's really good. I've literally asked if I can buy cheese in a grocery store one time that was in a cart sent to be thrown away--and they would not let me buy it. It was fine cheese. And, we've got an issue in this country where we're throwing away too much food."
At the same time, the congresswoman says hunger remains a problem in the U.S. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: