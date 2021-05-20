(Washington, D.C.) -- A bill introduced by Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne taking aim at COVID-19 fraudsters has passed the House.
Axne, who is a member of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection, introduced the bill earlier this month that would take a number of steps to curb scams and fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Axne says fraudulent practices are an ongoing problem in the country that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
"I wish we didn't even have to do bills like this, because all it does is point out to me that there are some people in this country who are just greedy and who want to take advantage of vulnerable people," said Axne. "Unfortunately, we went through this unprecedented health crisis and economic turmoil with huge burdens on folks. We've also seen an uptick in attempts to mislead or literally rip off Iowans, including some who already were in difficult financial situations."
Axne says the Federal Trade Commission has logged over 37,000 reports of coronavirus-related fraud, resulting in over $25 million in financial loss for Americans.
"That includes more than $1.5 million in Iowa, things like financial information being collected by people who are pretending to be the government, marketing of false medical cures or prescriptions and promising people to help reduce their outstanding debt," said Axne.
Axne says nobody is immune to scammers.
"I literally got one last week," said Axne. "They left a message. I decided to call back and the minute I said, 'This is Congresswoman...' I got hung up on. They are trying to scam everybody, including me. Just be careful, because unfortunately, not everybody is Iowa nice."
Axne's bill would create a Consumer and Investor Fraud Working Group between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.
"They'd be tasked with preventing financial fraud by working together to support consumers and investors," said Axne. "The other thing would be on educating and helping them avoid the fraud before they become victims at it and figuring out ways how they can coordinate their efforts with enforcement to shut these folks down."
The bill passed the House unanimously. The Department of Justice recently announced a taskforce of their own to crack down on scams related to COVID-19. Axne was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Thursday. You can hear the full interview below.