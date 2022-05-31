(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne directly blames big corporation for the nationwide baby formula supply shortage.
Recently, the West Des Moines Democrat sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration urging them to take all necessary steps to remedy the current infant formula shortage, and to prevent shortages from occurring in the future. She also supports President Biden's invoking of the Defense Production Act to bolster supplies, and launching Operation Fly Formula to deliver more formula supplies from overseas. In a recent interview with KMA News, Axne attributed the supply crisis to market concentration in baby formula production.
"Once again, another market, because of all the consolidation that has created this," said Axne. "This happened is that we have four major baby formula manufacturers in this country that control essentially 90% of the market. Two--Abbott and Mead Johnson--control essentially 80% of that 90% that I mentioned."
Axne says problems with tainted supplies from Abbott compounded the problem.
"Now, when Abbott went off line because they, unfortunately, had baby formula that made infants sick," she said, "the FDA had to have them close down the production and fix the issues. Now, Abbott didn't come up on line as quickly as they needed to after that. So, this is what they're being forced to do, is get back to being online."
While saying the president and Congress are doing all they can to speed more baby formula supplies to the public, the congresswoman says the onus is on the major companies.
"Again, this is going to come down to those corporations who have literally controlled the market to step and do the right thing," said Axne. "And, we're going to have to hold them accountable to doing that."
FDA officials announced late last week that U.K.-based Kendal Nutricare said it is sending two million cans of formula to the U.S., with those products expected be in stores next month.