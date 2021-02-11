(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says now is not time to loosen COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the state.
Axne reacted to Governor Kim Reynolds' recent decision to lifting mask requirements in indoor facilities, plus gathering limits in businesses, and social distancing restrictions at public events such as funerals and weddings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says she was shocked by the announcement.
"I think the proclamation is short-sighted," said Axne. "It's ill-conceived, and honestly, it's dangerous. It puts those who are still the most vulnerable at an even-higher risk. So, I'm very concerned about this. To me, it says it's sending a message that says, 'hey, masks and space in social interactions are no longer important to slowing the spread.' That's just not true."
Axne notes that the state's COVID-19 death toll passed the 5,000 mark this past week. She adds that new variants of the virus have been reported in Iowa.
"I understand people are frustrated, and they want to be done with this," she said. "Boy, we all do. But, we've got to hang on. Until we get a decent amount of people vaccinated, we still have too many who can carry this and transfer it--and that's not safe for our state."
In her Wednesday morning news conference, the governor noted that there were 292 Iowans hospitalized due to COVID-19--an 80% decrease since case numbers skyrocketed in mid-November. She says it's the first time since September that hospitalizations have dropped below 300. The governor also noted that long-term care outbreaks in Iowa have dropped to 33 from a high of 166. Still, Axne says now is not the time for Iowa to dial back on mask wearing and other safety steps.
"We still have one of the worst percentages of cases per capita in the country," said Axne. "So, whether or not we're moving downward, we're still in a bad spot. Secondly, as much as most businesses will do the right thing, many won't. Listen, they're trying to make money--it's been a rough year. So, I have a feeling we're going to see an increase and spike in case."
Reynolds says she trusts businesses to do the right things to protect their employees and customers. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.