(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is blaming what she calls "federal bureaucracy" over a delay in rental assistance funding in the 3rd Congressional District.
Specifically, Axne is calling out the U.S. Treasury Department for a delay in approving a reallocation in rental assistance funds from the state of Iowa to Polk County. Axne, who is vice chair of the U.S. House's Financial Services Housing Committee, says the delay has forced Polk County to stop accepting new applications for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says the program created by Congress in December, 2020 has been used for rental assistance across the 3rd district.
"Recently, I found out that the program was tapped out of its available funds," said Axne. "So, the state wants to step in and transfer an additional $35 million to help keep the program running. And, that's great, because the state isn't getting the funding out the door as quickly as we would like, and Polk County needs it right away, and they've got a program to implement it. So, the state's willing to work with Polk County to get more money into their hands.
Axne, however, says the problem is that the treasury department has yet sign off on the transfer providing the additional funding.
"The bigger nugget about this is that the treasury already approved the exact type of transfer from the state to Polk County earlier back in January, and transferred the money when we needed it," she said. "So, they've already got a methodology about this. They know that the state and Polk County can work well together to accomplish this goal, and all we need is a signature."
Axne says Polk County's delay in processing applications comes at a precarious time, as the country is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are still parts of the economy that are suffering," said Axne. "And, many of these folks are in job service jobs like that. We've got to continue to support Iowa and Polk County, and make sure we can keep people in their homes."
The congresswoman adds Iowa will lose the rental assistance funding if federal officials don't sign off on the transfer. She says that could have an adverse affect on future funding for the state. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: