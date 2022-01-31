(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne hopes the U.S. Senate will cooperate with President Biden in the search for new U.S. Supreme Court.
That search began last week when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced he was retiring from the bench later this fall. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program late last week, Axne was asked whether the president will face any challenges in selecting and confirming a new justice to the High Court.
"I certainly hope that there aren't challenges," said Axne, "because, if we have good candidates, if the president has a great candidate, this should in no way, shape or form be something that's political."
Though Biden's appointee will not change the court's current 6-3 conservative majority, the West Des Moines Democrat hopes for more bipartisan approach to the appointment process.
"In so many times in our history, we've seen Republicans and Democrats come together to fill Supreme Court vacancies, and find a way to make that happen," she said. "I hope that that's where we can get to, and that we don't stall as a result of any political interaction. This is about the highest court in the nation being able to serve the people, and I hope that our senators come together and realize that, you know, we've got to take politics out of this, and ensure that the people sitting on the court are fair, impartial and experienced about their job, and provide the right services for America."
Biden said during his presidential campaign that he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if given the opportunity. Axne says diversity would benefit the High Court.
"I support any nominee that is a good nominee," said Axne. "And, certainly, having diversity on the Supreme Court can only be good for this country, because diversity, in general, has rewards, whether you're working in a company, or you're working in government. Being able to better reflect America in how you look means you are reflecting America in the experiences you bring to the table. I think having diversity on the Supreme Court is a good idea."
A recent ABC News/Ipsco poll indicated 76% of Americans want Biden to consider all nominees, while just 23% feel the president should follow through with his commitment to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court.