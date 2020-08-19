(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling for the U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.
The West Des Moines Democrat made her announcement in a videoconference Tuesday with representatives of Iowa postal workers' unions. Axne cites the growing concerns over operational changes, and alleged delays in postal deliveries across Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. Axne says she wrote DeJoy twice expressing her misgivings over the proposed changes, but received no response. Axne also expresses concerns over how issues with the postal service may impact the delivery of absentee ballots in the November 3rd election.
"While additional funding and operational changes are still necessary to solve this crisis, I have no faith that the current postal service leadership can be trusted to undo the damage," said Axne. "Intentionally obstructing the right to vote is already illegal, but disenfranchising Iowans in a way that puts their health and security of my constituents at risk is abhorrent and unacceptable.
"He (DeJoy) needs to resign. He isn't doing our district, this state and our country any favors, and he's not doing the job that he was put in place to do." she added.
Axne says she's heard from constituents about how the tumult in postal deliveries is impacting their lives.
"Countless communities in Iowa's 3rd district, like many rural areas across our country, rely heavily on the postal service for their needs," said Axne. "I hear these stories all the time, whether it's prescription drugs, Social Security payments or paychecks, utility bills, small business support--the list goes on and on. And, we should not jeopardizing Iowans' access to these necessities, especially during a pandemic."
DeJoy announced Tuesday that he would suspend any operational changes until after the elections. While saying that's good to hear, Axne says DeJoy's announcement is "a day late and a dollar short." She also questioned his experience and qualifications as postmaster general.
"He's the first postmaster general to not even come up through the postal service," she said. "You know, I can tell you that there's not one person who works with the postal service now that wouldn't say how important it is to have somebody that understands how it works, and the intricacies of it--all the way down to the letter carrier, up to the sorting, and to the administration."
Kimberly Karol is president of the American Postal Workers of Iowa. Karol says residents across the state have expressed their support for postal workers. But, she says they must continue to demonstrate support by using the postal service.
"This is the time where that action alone says a lot," she said. "It shows confidence in what we do, and the people I represent are dedicated to making sure they're going to get their deliveries."
House Democrats are expected to hold hearings in Washington on issues related to the postal service next week.