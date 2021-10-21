(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says too many people are having issues with the Social Security Administration's hotline services.
For that reason, Axne has introduced the Meeting Our Seniors' Social Security Needs Act, requiring the SSA to ensure staff members are answering calls coming into the 1-800 line during business hours. The West Des Moines Democrat tells KMA News hotline services were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously, COVID-19 has changed a lot of things," said Axne. "Since the pandemic started, it forced our local Social Security offices across the country to discontinue their in-person appointments. Now, many of our seniors, of course, use that service, and countless seniors have now had to rely on virtual or phone options to try and get answers to their benefits."
Axne says she's heard from hundreds of Iowans having difficulties with the hotline service.
"I've had Iowans tell me they've been on the phone for four hours," she said. "I had a gentleman tell me that, unfortunately, his wife passed away. He couldn't get the answers that he needed on what his social security would look like after his wife died. He ended up having to put in his income back to 1966 into the system. It took him so long to even figure out what would this look like for him."
Axne says no additional funding is required for Social Security to provide adequate hotline staffing.
"It doesn't cost us a dime," said Axne, "because they have a $5 billion annual budget, and 80,000-person staff. So, we just need to make sure they allocate to addressing folks during work hours."
Both the Alliance for Retired Americans and the Iowa Association of Area Agencies on Aging support the bill. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: