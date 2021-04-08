(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the U.S. must find a way to keep Capitol Hill safe, and allow visitors at the same time.
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says she was devastated by last Friday's incident in Washington, in which Capitol police officer William "Billy" Evans was killed when a suspect rammed his vehicle into a barricade at a Capitol checkpoint. Another officer was injured. The West Des Moines Democrat says the Capitol's law enforcement officers are considered family in Congress.
"He was really known to so many on Capitol Hill as a really pleasant and a constantly upbeat presence," said Axne, "even in the line of duty, protecting our democracy and, of course, with everything we've been facing this year. My prayers are definitely with him, and his family and his children."
Evans will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda April 13th. Last week's incident came less than three months since the attacks of January 6th. Axne says these incidents must stop.
"I know our law enforcement officers haven't shared much on motive yet," she said. "We'll be seeking those answers, along with my other colleagues, to see what happened, and why this attack happened, and what can do to prevent another, and we need some answers on this. So, right now, we're thinking of those officers' families, and all of our officers who have a really, really, really tough year."
Security remains tight in Washington, and fences are still erected around the Capitol complex. Axne hopes Congress can find a happy medium between protecting congressional representatives and workers on Capitol Hill, and allowing tourists.
"Obviously, this is the people's house," said Axne, "and we want the people to be there. I want Americans to grow up visiting their house--the White House and the Capitol. And, we've got to be able to find a happy medium that allows us to stay safe, and keep our Capitol and our sacred government grounds intact in a way that can allow interaction with the American public."
