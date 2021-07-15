(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is part of a united front supporting the E-15 industry in the wake of recent court defeats.
Earlier this week, Axne and fellow co-chairs of the U.S. House Biofuels Caucus introduced legislation to ensure the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to allow the sale of E-15 and higher blends of ethanol to be sold year-round. The Year-Round Fuel Choice Act is in response to a recent D.C. Circuit Court decision striking down an EPA rule allowing year-round E-15 sales. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the tax credit is designed to jumpstart sales of E-10, E-15 and higher blends in gas stations across the country.
"We are doing everything we possibly can to impress upon the country how important biofuels are," said Axne. "And, this would give a tax break on higher blends--so, tax breaks on E-10 and on E-15--so that we can get those retailers to sell more of the product."
Joining Axne in sponsoring the measure were Republicans Andrian Smith of Nebraska, Rodney Davis of Illinois and Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, and Democrats Angie Craig of Minnesota and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin. Other biofuels caucus members include Republicans Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Republican Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, and Republicans Jason Smith, Vicky Hartzler, and Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri. Axne says it's a bipartisan and bicameral effort to back the renewable fuels industry--and tackle climate change issues, as well.
"We all understand that we need to do some things to address climate," said Axne. "It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you're on--everybody understands that. We also understand, those of us in the biofuels caucus, that we've got a great product on hand right now that can help us do that, and put money in people's pockets through greater production of ethanol."
The West Des Moines Democrat is also supporting other measures aimed at spurring biofuels production in the country.
"I've got a bill out there to expand infrastructure, to get more biofuels into stations across the country," said Axne, "whether that's infrastructure for their tanks or for their pumps. We're working on this tax piece, so that the retailers can get a little money in their pocket by blending more or selling more, and we're going to keep working way to address every possible opportunity to get biofuels out there."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: