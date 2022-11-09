(Des Moines) – Iowa Congressman Cindy Axne’s quest for a third term in the U.S. House is officially over.
In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, the West Des Moines Democrat conceded Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race to Republican Zach Nunn. Nunn defeated Axne by just under 2,200 votes in Tuesday general elections, receiving 50.26% of the vote to Axne’s 49.57%.
In conceding the race, Axne stated she was “honored and humbled” by the support she received from residents in the 3rd district over the past five years.
“Even though the numbers weren’t in our favor this year,” said Axne, “I encourage you all to continue to have the hard conversations with your friends and your neighbors about the issues that matter the most to you.”
Axne added representing the 3rd district has been “one of the best opportunities of her life,” and that she hopes Nunn understands the responsibilities of the office, and continues the work to “uplift Iowans’ voices in Washington, D.C.”
Axne was elected to Congress in 2018 by defeating Republican incumbent David Young. She was reelected in a rematch with Young two years later, only to lose reelection to Nunn Tuesday.