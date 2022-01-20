(Shenandoah) -- Health care workers in KMAland still face the challenge of treating COVID-19, and keeping their mental health in check at the same time.
That's one of Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's takeaways from a recent visit to Shenandoah Medical Center. During her stop, the West Des Moines Democrat talked with SMC's doctors and nurses about the continuing spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the emotional and mental health challenges health care workers face is "staggering."
"The emotional ties that they have to their patients, in particular, during this particularly difficult time has been so hard on them," said Axne. "From the doctor who spent four hours trying to find a place to where he could move a patient who was in critical condition, and couldn't find a bed to move that patient to."
Axne also relayed a doctor's story of the difficult decisions people are facing due to COVID.
"I talked to a doctor who's good friend--who is also a doctor--had to take his father off of a ventilator, because a younger patient came in and needed that ventilator. This is what our health care workers are dealing with. They're taking care of so many people--those who aren't vaccinated who are taking up the best space in the hospitals--and they're emotionally at their last place."
Axne says health care workers in other medical facilities across the state are facing the same emotional strains. The congresswoman says the public can help ease the stress on doctors and nurses by getting vaccinated for COVID.
"I've talked to the nurses in Iowa," said Axne. "I've talked to health care providers. They need our help. They need people to get vaccinated so that they can actually begin to have some normalcy. I tell people to step up. Unless we have higher vaccination rates in the 70% range, or so, this is going to stay the same.
"Please let's help these folks out," she added.
Axne also reacted to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's mandates for COVID vaccinations for employers with more than 100 workers. She says she disagreed with the majority of justices' logic that COVID is not an occupational threat to all workplaces.
"Right now, it certainly is," said Axne. "Listen, it's the biggest reason why we don't have workers. We have workers that are sick, and we have workers who are scared to go back to work. So, if there's anything that's impacting our businesses being able to stay up and keep running, it's being sick. I wish this could have helped this, because this could have helped us with continuity of business, but that was the ruling, and I certainly respect the ruling of our highest court."
However, the High Court led stand vaccine mandates for health care workers. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: