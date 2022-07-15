(Washington) -- Multitudes of flight cancellations and delays have drawn the ire of air travelers across the country this summer--including Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
The West Des Moines Democrat recently made her feelings known to federal officials. In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Axne demanded that airlines be held accountable for problems plaguing air travel. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne cites statistics indicating more than 100,000 flights have been canceled so far this year, while ticket prices have climbed by 38%.
"The unfortunate thing is--and I see this all the time, because if you're flying, you're going to get these things come across your screen if you want to change your flight--they want you to change it because they've overbooked," said Axne. "All this is happening, they're raising prices, we're having flights delayed, but here's the deal--the airlines are booking tickets for planes they're probably going to have to cancel. They're taking consumers' money and they're leaving them stranded without good options--let alone affordable options."
Axne says the feds have the responsibility to ensure airlines are working for Americans, and efficient and effective in getting people to their places.
"With the $50 billion these folks received in COVID relief," she said, "they should have been ready for the pandemic to end, and for people to get back to traveling. Instead, they used a lot of that money to pay out early retirements, and we're down on the (number of) pilots. We don't have enough pilots--that's part of the problem."
Axne says the transportation department mush enforce policies protecting consumers. She cites a 2009 policy charging airlines up to $27,000 per passenger for every flight canceled due to inadequate staffing, or if planes are left on the tarmac for hours. That same policy was expanded two years later to fully compensate passengers bumped off of flights. Axne says it's time for Buttigieg to tell airlines to get their act together.
"It's beyond just inconvenient," said Axne. "It impacts our entire system from an economic perspective, a supply chain perspective--all kinds of things. So, it's important that we get this done."
