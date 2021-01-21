(Washington) -- Under tight security, the United States carried out a peaceful transfer of power Wednesday.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was on hand when Joe Biden took the oath as the nation's 46th president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says Biden's inauguration ceremonies were unusual, because of the precautions taken due to COVID-19, and in the wake of the attempted insurrection by protesters at the U.S. Capitol Building two weeks ago.
"Being out on the west side of the capital--literally in the shadow of the dome, which just a couple of weeks ago was assaulted, and some of the remains, you can kind of see," said Axne, "I was really reflecting on how important it was that we demonstrated to the world that America is dedicated to a peaceful transfer of power, and it's one of our greatest features of our republic, and we met those challenges. No matter what came, we met those challenges."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the ceremonies took place amid "incredibly intense security," with scores of police officers and National Guard soldiers stationed around the capitol.
"You get a few blocks away from the capitol," she said, "you start hitting kind of plainclothes police officers, but they're sitting on street corners, and escalades--that kind of thing. You get a block further, and you start seeing National Guard soldiers--I'm so proud of having our National Guard out there. Then, you move straight up to the capitol complex--double layers of fencing, with wires on top. I took one picture--I don't know how many National Guard soldiers were standing at that one corner, along with police. It was amazing."
Axne says security was even tighter close to the area where the inauguration took place.
"We had extreme security in going to a different location to pass through an additional health screening test," said Axne. "That was after our COVID tests we had to take--and you had to pass that, or you weren't able to get in. You got a QR code if you passed. Then, we went to a health screening. We had to answer a few more questions. We went through another screening, a metal detector screening. Then, groups of us went, and we had our own specific areas to sit in on the dais."
Despite the security, Axne says the ceremonies were moving.
"It was really moving to have so many great talents," she said, "everybody from Lady Gaga to Garth Brooks. Incredibly moving speeches, wonderful prayers. So, it really grounded us."
The congresswoman thanked the National Guard soldiers and police officers for their efforts to keep inauguration attendees safe.