(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the U.S. Senate's compromise infrastructure bill left out provisions for an important industry.
By a 69-to-30 vote earlier this week, the Senate approved the $1.2 trillion bill backed by the Biden Administration by a bipartisan committee after several weeks of negotiations. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne was pleased that an agreement was reached on funding for road and bridge repairs.
"I definitely commend the White House and our senators for continuing to work to create some part of bipartisan infrastructure legislation," said Axne, "because we absolutely need to tackle aging bridges and roads, access to broadband--we all know how important that is here in Iowa."
However, the West Des Moines Democrat says the bill excluded investments in the nation's biofuels industry. She says that's a glaring omission.
"There are no critical investments for our biofuels sector," she said. "I want to make sure that it is a key component. It's unacceptable to see this agreement still doesn't include investments in what is a bipartisan, home grown, clean energy source--our biofuels right here in Iowa."
Axne says support for ethanol and biofuels belongs in the infrastructure bill, and to settle on just roads and bridges is "a weak stopping point."
"We just passed a surface transportation bill that we pass every five years," said Axne. "That's truly the bill that addresses the daily management and fixing of our roads and bridges. So, do we need to further than that, do we need that (biofuels) in infrastructure. We absolutely do."
Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Roy Blunt of Missouri and Deb Fischer of Nebraska were among 19 U.S. senators voting in favor of the bill, which faces an uncertain future in the U.S. House.