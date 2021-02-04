(Washington) -- Efforts are underway in Congress to provide tax relief for Americans who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin cosponsor the Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Tax Relief Act, which would waive the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill ensures that individuals utilizing unemployment benefits last year don't receive a surprise tax bill putting them in greater economic peril in April.
"We're going to allow folks to write off the first $10,200 of those unemployment benefits so that we can prevent a surprise tax bill from coming their way," said Axne. "The last thing that folks who are receiving unemployment need right now is a tax burden. We're going to try and reduce that, and allow those workers to focus all their benefits towards caring for their families, and putting it in their local economy, as opposed to paying taxes on the first $10,200."
Under the bill, tax relief would extend to both workers who received benefits through federal unemployment programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, as well as those who received traditional benefits through their state unemployment insurance fund. Axne says many unemployed Americans are still struggling to make ends meet.
"This is a big difference for folks who have been on unemployment for quite some time," she said. "Unfortunately, there are far too many. And so, this is going to help them keep money in their pockets, at a time when we're still struggling to put our economy back in order."
Axne says Durbin's support of the bill is key.
"First and foremost, to have Senator Durbin's print on it in the Senate goes a long way," said Axne. "He's very well known for making sure we address tax issues that help working class families. So, I think that he garners respect in that capacity."
Other Senate cosponsors include Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Cosponsors in the House include Bill Foster of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Andy Levin of Michigan and Scott Peters of California. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.