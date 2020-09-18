(Washington) -- Despite what she calls "fantastic news," Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne isn't letting the Environmental Protection Administration off the hook on past decisions regarding Renewable Fuel Standards.
The Trump Administration recently announced that the EPA is rejecting 54 of the so-called “gap-year waivers" that would have allowed for exemptions in biofuel blending for past years. While saying the EPA's decision is good news for ethanol and biofuels producers, and Iowa farmers, Axne tells KMA News President Trump and the EPA are still responsible for previous RFS waivers granted to oil producers.
"We've been suffering for years, unfortunately, under an administration that's been undermining the RFS year after year, destroying demand, and literally reducing our commodity prices," said Axne. "So, this is great news to hear. We need this. I called on the administration to deny these gap year waivers a long time ago--as soon as they heard about them. So, I'm so glad that the EPA is finally taking this action."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the previous waivers hurt the biofuels industries.
"We've lost over four billion gallons of ethanol," she said, "and billions of bushels of corn due to this. And, these have been illegal issues of RFS waivers. So, this is something I'm glad is done. But, honestly, we shouldn't be applauding the administration for simply following the law after ignoring it for so long. But, I hope it puts us back in the right place, eventually."
Axne adds she'll be keeping a close watch on the EPA to make sure they follow through with their pledge to deny the waivers.
"The first thing is, is that the EPA needs to continue to comply with the law, and deny the pending 2019 waivers," said Axne. "So, they've got to make sure they get that action done, and I'm going to be watching them closely to make sure they're not going back on anything they said they would do. The EPA, unfortunately, has not been in Iowa's favor for the last several years. They say one thing, then they turn around and do another."
Despite the waivers granted this week, question marks remain on the 14 other waivers making up the 68-total gap-year requests. There are also still 31 requests for 2020 exemptions still pending. Axne made her comments in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.