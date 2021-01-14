(Washington) -- President Trump's actions, and incidents like last week's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol Building, should not be normalized.
That's according to Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne. The West Des Moines Democrat joined all other Democrats plus 10 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives in voting in favor of Trump's impeachment Wednesday afternoon. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says her reasons for supporting Trump's impeachment are simple.
"The vast majority of folks know what we witnessed last week is completely unacceptable," said Axne. "Criminal actions, actions that violate very basic principles of right and wrong, watching a Capitol police officer being dragged down the steps and beaten by the American flag. We cannot normalize this. What happened has got to be addressed, or else it will happen again. These are domestic terrorists."
Axne says Trump incited the riots not just last Wednesday, but for months on end, with "stop the steal" comments regarding the results of the presidential election.
"Actions like this have to have consequences," she said. "It's literally that simple. If we do not hold the president and others who incited this violence accountable, we normalize this. Not only does this send a message to the American public that it's okay to have an insurrection against your own government, imagine what this sends to terrorist organizations around the world."
Axne rejects comments from those opposed to impeaching Trump a second time because he's leaving office January 20th. She says the president must still be held accountable.
"I'm so sick of hearing this at this point," said Axne. "This is the most impactful position in the entire country. This is not some middle management job, where we can let Bob sit in the corner for a few weeks, or a few days, knowing that nothing's really going to happen. This is the most important and impactful job in the entire world."
The congresswoman also has a message for those claiming Trump's impeachment will further divide the country, and that it's time for unity in the country.
"Give me a break with that," she said. "We've been trying, I've been trying, people have been trying. And now, to just say, 'oh, now's the time we need unity,' after four years of supporting this? And seeing what happened? An insurrection happened as a result of being complicit with the president's framework for four years."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves voted against the impeachment article, accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of further dividing the country with "a politically-motivated impeachment." The Tarkio Republican was among those voting in favor of challenges to electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania in last week's certification--both of which were soundly defeated.