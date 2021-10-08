(Washington) -- It's now up to the U.S. House to decide whether to raise the federal debt ceiling.
By a 50-to-48 vote Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved raising the national debt by $480 billion to keep the government operating through December 3rd. The debt ceiling vote took place after the Senate voted 61-to-38 to end the long-running filibuster on the issue. A vote in the House is expected as early as Tuesday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says raising the debt ceiling was important to keeping the country solvent.
"A debt ceiling, folks, is not a check to write new money," said Axne. "Raising the debt ceiling will allow us to pay the bills that have already incurred."
Republicans accuse the Biden Administration of overspending. Axne, however, says raising the debt ceiling is nothing new.
"We increased the debt ceiling on a bipartisan basis within the Trump Administration three times," she said. "Within the last decade, it's been raised 10 times over both Democratic and Republican presidents. This should be something that is not polarized. If we do not pass this, it means we do not pay this country's bills."
The West Des Moines Democrat says defaulting on the country's bills could have dire consequences.
"It means that we might not have the money to pay for our service members, and their salaries," said Axne. "It means that we might not have the funding to support the folks in the IRS to get their tax refunds, and process your child tax credits and all those things. It means that we default on bills with other countries, and we go through an economic tailspin coming off a pandemic."
U.S. senators from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska all voted against raising the debt limit.