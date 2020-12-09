(Washington) -- KMAland congressional representatives were among those supporting an amended version of a bill establishing flood control measures.
With bipartisan support Tuesday, the U.S. House approved the final version of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020. Originally approved back in July, a compromise version was sent back to the House following negotiations with Senate leaders. Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday, Axne says the bill would allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address the needs of communities like Hamburg, which was forced to remove reinforcements from the Ditch 6 levee following the 2011 flooding--only to be swamped with floodwaters in the 2019 disaster.
"Nearly a decade ago, when Hamburg was told to come up with $5.6 million or tear down a temporary levee that provides a protection, they had to tear it down," said Axne. "That type of language is not going to be in there anymore. We're going to make sure that reasonable things happen to keep them safe."
Axne also cites other flood control measures included in the measure.
"It would increase adjustments for the federal cost share of inland waterways projects, to develop some of the critical infrastructure that's needed on the Mississippi," she said. "We addressed issues in Des Moines with the Birdland Levee. We had the language that directs the Army Corps of Engineers to complete the comprehensive Lower Missouri River Basin Study."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the river basin study is necessary in order to ensure the corps has the appropriate information to install the correct structures to keep communities.
"Certainly what we saw in our floods a couple of years ago," said Axne, "was that we had structural pieces put in place within the Army Corps of Engineers authority that kept us from building what we needed to keep people in those areas safe, and keep the water from going where it did. We've got to get this study done, so that we can make sure the decisions being made, and the many aspects that the Army Corps of Engineers does look at when they control water fixes the issues to keep people safe first."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is ranking member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, where the bill was originally introduced last summer. Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, the Tarkio Republican says the bill supports 60 critical water resources projects.
"This is the most authorizations in recent history," said Graves. "These projects are going to strengthen our global competitiveness, they're going to grow the community, they're going to safeguard the economy and create jobs. In addition, WRDA is fiscally responsible, and deauthorizes old projects to fully offset new authorizations."
Graves adds the measure includes flood prevention projects, and improvements to inland waterways.
"It advances inland waterway improvements by adjusting the Inland Waterway Trust Fund's cost share," he said. "It includes important considerations and set asides for rural communities, and it provides relief in communities such as those in my home state of Missouri that have experienced repetitive losses as a result of flood events."
The amended WRDA now goes to the full Senate for consideration before heading to the president's desk. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.