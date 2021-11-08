(Washington) -- KMAland's congressional representatives split their votes on a massive infrastructure bill passing the U.S. House this past weekend.
By a 228-to-206 vote late Friday evening, the House approved a $1.75 trillion bill championed by the Biden Administration to shore up the nation's roads and bridges, among other things. Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the lone member of Iowa's delegation voting in favor of the bill. In a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne says the bill included funding to improve rural broadband internet services.
"Every American will have access to reliable high speed internet services," said Axne. "We know that here in Iowa, that last mile is a big issue. We were able to get $65 billion in from the bill that I had worked on for a couple of years with the Rural Broadband Task Force to make sure we meet that high speed internet need."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the measure also includes vital funding for repairing Iowa's decaying bridges and water systems.
"We're going to have the single-largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system," said Axne. "So, if we all know, Iowa's at the bottom of the barrel, unfortunately, when it comes to derelict bridges. It makes a huge investment in clean drinking water and wastewater, and that is incredibly important to Iowans, because we have a lot of old pipes--some that are at least a hundred years old."
Iowa's Republican congressional representatives--Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks--voted against the bill, as did Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves. In a similar "Morning Line" interview last week, the Tarkio Republican blasted the measure, saying it cost too much and included too many items supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"It is just a lot of spending that is nothing but Green New Deal initiatives," said Graves. "It's not infrastructure. It's not traditional infrastructure that we know of--and that's roads and bridges--and, that's the basis of what we're supposed to be doing is a surface transportation reauthorization. This is just heaping the speaker's wish list of spending proposals on top of everything else."
Six Democrats--including Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush--also opposed the bill. Thirteen Republicans supported the measure, including Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon. The bill now awaits President Biden's signature.