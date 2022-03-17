(Washington) -- Members of Iowa's congressional delegation are calling into question the National Weather Service's warning system in light of this month's deadly tornadoes.
Earlier this week, Iowa Congresswomen Cindy Axne and Ashley Hinson sent a joint letter to weather service officials demanding answers on why the weather service's communication system malfunctioned during the tornadoes and severe storms hitting the state March 5th. One E-F-4 tornado killed six people as it tore a 70-mile path through Madison County. Another person was killed by a twister at Red Haw State Park near Chariton. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says a glitch in the weather service's reporting system in Texas delayed the issuance of tornado warnings.
"We had a delay of over six minutes from the National Weather Service's Dallas/Fort Worth office due to a technical issue," said Axne. "Unacceptable. We cannot have technical issues standing in the way of Iowans' safety and wellbeing. You know, we had seven people that died. I don't know if that could have helped them. It may have if we had not had a delay in that."
Axne says the letter demands answers from the weather service on how the problem will be fixed, and as soon as possible.
"We all know the tornado that we experienced was an anomaly in winter," she said. "But, we also know our tornadoes in Iowa are severe, and we're approaching severe weather season starting up, so this has to be done quickly. We cannot be waiting at the expense of an office in the Dallas/Fort Worth area to rely on for the safety and wellbeing of Iowans."
The West Des Moines Democrat says it's not the first time the weather service malfunctioned during severe weather. She cites communication issues with NWS Chat as an example.
"When there's not an ability to communicate over their chat program," said Axne, "when there's delays in reporting, they have a problem. They have some malfunctioning happening, and unfortunately, there is no room, zero room, for malfunctioning of any type of notification, or ability to communicate during severe weather issues."
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley this week introduced a measure seeking to "simplify, update and improve" forecasting technology and infrastructure. The legislation would also require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to review technical infrastructure problems that delayed warnings during this month's tornadoes. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: