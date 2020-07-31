(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is remembering the man she calls the moral compass of Congress.
Funeral services were held Thursday in Atlanta for Representative John Lewis, a civil rights leader and Georgia Representative since 1987. Lewis died earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Axne -- who has served in Congress since 2018 -- says Lewis was an American hero.
"I'll consider it one of the great honors of my life to serve in the U.S. Congress alongside John Lewis," said Axne. "He was a civil rights icon. He was literally the moral compass of our Congress; a true American hero."
Lewis was one of the leaders who helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 and in 1965 he organized a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he was attacked and beaten by police. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all spoke at Lewis' funeral.
"His voice was just a constant reminder of how far we've come as a nation since he spoke on the March in Washington or when he marched in Selma for voting rights and was nearly beaten to death," said Axne. "His words will always remind us, as well, of how far we still need to go for equality in this country. We'll miss him dearly, but we're going to carry on his spirit in everything that we do in the halls of Congress."
Lewis became the first African-American lawmaker to ever lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.