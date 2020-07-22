(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she would like to see several items included in the latest COVID-19 relief package being worked on this week.
Republicans in the Senate have been busy hammering out the details of the next round of COVID-19 aid, which could total around $1 trillion. The Senate's package is expected to differ significantly from a relief bill passed by the Democrat-controlled House in May, which amounted to nearly $3 trillion. Axne says she favors flexibility in funding for schools in the bill, after President Trump said he would only give money to schools conducting in-person learning.
"We need robust federal investment so that we can help our schools get ready for this fall and not in a one-size-fits-all federal requirement for reopening," said Axne. "Every community is different. Their case count is different, classroom size is different. We need to make sure there is an investment that allows to do whatever they need to do to protect their students, teachers, etc."
Axne is also calling for an expanded federal testing initiative.
"Getting that testing out there and making sure that we're contact tracing, protecting health care workers, supporting our health systems and ensuring that we don't see a repeat of the PPE and supply shortages we saw in March and April," said Axne. "There is so much to work on and those would be some of the key things I would want to see in a package that's put together."
As part of the CARES Act passed in March, Congress added an extra $600 per week to anyone receiving unemployment benefits. That benefit is scheduled to expire July 25th. The House-passed bill in May extended the extra payments through January, but Axne says there seems to be consensus that some sort of extra payment will need to be included in any new legislation.
"I'd like to say that it would be easy to put everybody into the workplace now, but it's not," said Axne. "Many people don't even have a place that they can go back to. We've got to make sure that we are shoring up those families. We do need to ensure that we're putting some extra in people's pockets. I know that Senate Republicans are looking at an extension, probably closer to $300. I think both sides of Congress are looking at some way we can provide an extension and we're going to have to look at what that number will be, how long it will go and how much extra that would be for people so we can make sure that their families are provided for."
Axne says she would also like to see more relief directed towards farmers in a new bill. The Small Business Administration says around 1.5% of the funds it distributed through the Paycheck Protection Program went to farmers. Axne says that number needs to be higher.
"Our farmers are small businesses just like any other Main Street businesses," said Axne. "We know that every dime counts for them. I want to make sure that they've got what they need. I was grateful to see that we had a dry spring for the most part in our part of the state, so that we wouldn't have any additional flooding. That would have been a huge impact, but still there's a long ways to go and we're going to have to make sure they get what they need."
Axne is also an author -- along with Nebraska Republican Congressman Don Bacon -- on a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services regarding funds that were distributed to health centers through the Provider Relief Fund. Axne says after teh first round of payments in April, HHS changed their formula for funding.
"Not only did some Iowa providers get less money than were expected, but then they would have the risk of having to re-pay those funds that they needed during this really difficult time," said Axne. "Those providers really need the funds. Representative Bacon and I both know that we've got to make that happen. I try to work in a bipartisan fashion as much as possible. I think that's how we're going to get things done."
The latest round of COVID-19 relief is still being hashed out in the Senate. The President has not signaled whether or not he would support the legislation. Axne made her comments on Wednesday's edition of The Morning Line. You can hear the full interview below.