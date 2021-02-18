(Washington) -- Iowa's U.S. House delegation is calling on the Biden Administration to include Iowa community health centers in a COVID vaccine partnership program.
3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne this week joined her House colleagues--Ashley Hinson, Marianette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra--in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, urging inclusion of the centers in the Community Health Center Vaccination Program--a pilot program sending direct allocations of the coronavirus vaccine to health centers, and enable them to operate as vaccination sites. Those doses are in addition to the state's regular federal allocation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says Iowa is falling behind in vaccinations.
"Although the Biden Administration has increased the vaccine supply in the last three weeks by just shy of 30%," said Axne, "Iowa wasn't included in the first tranche of the 250 federally-qualified health centers to get more vaccines for distribution straight to those qualified health centers. So, what this means is another time where Iowa is being left behind in getting the vaccinations out to folks when we really need them."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the letter urges that Iowa be placed at the top of list when it comes to health centers administering vaccines.
"If we don't get moving here," she said, "I'm afraid that we're going to continue to see this extend and extend--and we've got to get back to normal."
In many cases, Axne says community health centers are closest to those most vulnerable and know how to deliver health care efficiently. Thus, she says including the centers in the distribution would get more shots in the arms of Iowans.
"This would be an additional mechanism to get more vaccines out there," said Axne, "and when we miss out on that, in means that places like All Care in Council Bluffs, and community health centers in southern Iowa which serve eight of our rural counties--of course, we've got one in Des Moines, as well--but, those with low income, and those without health insurance aren't getting the vaccinations that they need. And, they need it just as much as anybody else does."
With the makeup of Iowa's population, Axne says it's critical for the state to receive additional vaccine.
"In Iowa, first and foremost, we have an older population that really needs to make sure that we're getting everybody vaccinated," she said. "We've got food service and food production here in Iowa that's so important to this country. There's relevancy in making sure that Iowa gets a proportionate amount of vaccinations."
