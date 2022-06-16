(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne hopes Americans are tuning into the continuing hearings on last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.
Hearing were scheduled to resume this (Thursday) afternoon for the January 6 Committee, which has investigated former President Trump's role in the attack, and the attempt to stop the Electoral Vote certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the hearings are necessary.
"I've said all along since January 6 occurred that we needed to get to the bottom of this," said Axne. "It certainly impacts the state of our country, our democracy, and what happened last time on January 6, so that we can ensure that this doesn't happen again."
The West Des Moines Democrat hopes witnesses' testimony in the hearings resonate with the public--especially comments from former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who was among the aides telling Trump his claims of the election being stolen were baseless.
"When he (Barr) made notice that the claims of widespread electoral fraud that the president had embraced were nonsense," she said, "I hope that's what people hear out of this, that even Trump's inner circle pushed back on him when he claimed the election was stolen. This all came about because of the idea that the election was stolen, and the president was calling on folks to ensure that he could retain that seat."
Axne also says it was important for the public to see the graphic videos of the attack aired during the committee's first hearing last Thursday night.
"Watching the videos again I hope showed Americans the reality of the situation," said Axne, "that it isn't just folks that were touring the Capitol, as too many people were saying. These were folks that beat Capitol police officers, that were rioting, that broke things."
The congresswoman adds the public should be reminded of what happened during the attacks, because the country's democracy is fragile, and must be protected. Nielsen ratings indicate roughly 20 million Americans watched last Thursday night's first committee hearing. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: