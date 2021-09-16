(Des Moines) --- Expanded child care was the focus of the First Lady's visit to Iowa Wednesday.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne accompanied Dr. Jill Biden on her visit to Des Moines Area Community College. During her trip, the First Lady extolled the virtues of the Child Tax Credit. Wednesday marked the beginning of the third payment of the credit, which was originally part of the American Rescue Plan. Democrats are hoping it will be extended through a budget bill working its way through Congress. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says child care is one of Dr. Biden's biggest priorities.
"You know, really, the first lady's always been focused on families and children," said Axne. "Obviously, as a teacher and an educator, she understands the importance of families having an opportunity to get ahead."
Axne says Biden also supports an overall expansion of child care in the country.
"Obviously, we would like to see expanded universal child care ages 3 and 4," she said. "I'd love to see all-day kindergarten for every kid in this country. As you know, I fought to get that to the West Des Moines School District, and we still have 40% of school districts in this country--and some here in Iowa--that don't require all-day kindergarten. So, you know, she had a big focus on our children, and starting at an early age."
The congresswoman says studies show a direct correlation between early childhood education and success in later life.
"We know that when they do," said Axne, "their chances of succeeding in high school, then graduating and getting some type of postsecondary education is greater. And, when they get that postsecondary education--whether it's like a two-year apprenticeship program, or a trade school or a four-year college, they have a much-higher propensity to earn a greater income."
You can hear the full interview with Congresswoman Cindy Axne here: