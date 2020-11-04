(Des Moines) -- When the next session of Congress begins in January, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne may be the lone Democratic representative.
Axne was reelected to Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, winning her rematch with Republican David Young by a little over 6,200 votes in Tuesday's general elections. In an interview on "Election Night in KMAland" early Wednesday morning, Axne says listening to Iowans, and being their voice in Washington, led to her victory.
"The folks understood that I was there to fight for them," said Axne, "to bring things home--whether it was our biodiesel tax extenders to help our agriculture community, as we've suffered so much over the last few years, or whether it was shoring up issues related to COVID, and getting money into our small businesses across rural parts of our district."
A 5th generation Iowan, Axne says she's familiar with the struggles facing her constituents.
"The struggles that our people faced in this district are struggles that I've faced myself," she said. "I think, I hope, that they found a home in me, to realize that I am somebody that will always stand up to them. So, I think that's the difference that showed through."
Axne says her values helped her fight for residents in the 3rd district on certain issues.
"I stood hard to those values in D.C.," said Axne. "I stood up to my own party when I needed to, to make sure that we delivered for the people in our district, whether it was ensuring that at the end of the budget discussions, farm aid came to our farmers when my party didn't want to include--and that wasn't right. Or, when we were having wasteful spending in COVID, when we needed to focus on rebuilding our economy, and putting money in people's pockets."
Other Iowa Democrats lost hotly-contested congressional faces Tuesday. Republican challenger Ashley Hinsen defeated Democrat incumbent Abby Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st Congressional District race, while Republican Randy Feenstra won the 4th Congressional District race over Democrat A.J. Scholten. Feenstra beat longtime GOP incumbent Steve King in June's primary. The race in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was too close to call as of Wednesday. Also, Democrat challenger Theresa Greenfield lost her challenge to Republican Joni Ernst in Iowa's U.S. Senate race.